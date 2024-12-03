Screenshot 2024-12-03 at 8.35.20 PM.png

Katy ISD

The Katy ISD Teachers of the Year for 2023-24 stand near the bricks that have their names inscribed on them at Katy Heritage Park.

Katy ISD Honors Teachers With Commemorative Bricks

by

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Hundreds gathered Monday for Katy Independent School District's annual brick unveiling ceremony to honor its 76 campus Teachers of the Year for 2023-24.

Each educator received a commemorative brick installed permanently at Katy Heritage Park.

"Tonight is about celebrating the educators who go above and beyond to serve our students and schools," said Superintendent Ken Gregorski. "It is my privilege to thank each of you for the extraordinary impact you have on our students, schools, and community."

The ceremony, organized with Venus Construction, Modern Pest Control and the Katy Heritage Society, recognizes outstanding teachers across the district.

The bricks serve as permanent markers of educational excellence in the district's history.