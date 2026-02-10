Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show and Rodeo Continues Through Feb. 14

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The annual Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show and Katy Rodeo continues through Feb. 14, bringing agricultural competition and Western entertainment to the L.D. Robinson Pavilion and Billy Morgan Rodeo Arena, 24263 Beckendorff Road.

This marks the 83rd year for the livestock show, which showcases student projects in multiple categories including broiler, rabbit, lamb, goat, swine, steer, horticulture, floral and agricultural mechanics. The show is organized by Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show and the Katy Rodeo Association.

Students participating in the event display animals and projects they've raised throughout the year, gaining experience that prepares them for future competitions.

Evening rodeo performances run nightly through Feb. 14 at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. The rodeo features competitions including mutton bustin' and calf scramble, along with a Rodeo Parade and Parade of Champions.

Tickets are available online through Outhouse Tickets. A complete schedule of events is available on the Katy ISD Livestock Show webpage, and livestock show competitions will be livestreamed on the event’s YouTube channel.

The combined livestock show and rodeo serves as a fundraiser supporting Katy ISD FFA programs while celebrating agricultural education in the community.