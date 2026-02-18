Katy ISD FFA Auction Sets Record $1.2 Million at 2026 Livestock Show and Rodeo

KATY, TX (February 17, 2026) – Katy ISD FFA students reached new heights at the 2026 Katy ISD Livestock Show and Rodeo, as the annual livestock auction generated a record-setting $1.2 million in student support — the highest total in event history and a powerful example of community investment in agricultural education.

The milestone reflects thousands of hours of student preparation and the unwavering support of Katy families, businesses and alumni who filled the stands and bid generously to back the next generation of agricultural leaders.

“More than 600 of our students proudly showcased projects that reflected months of hard work, perseverance and parent and community support," Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski said. “Every auction bid and every add-on is more than a contribution, it’s a belief in our students’ work ethic, responsibility and future success.”

A total of 687 students (exhibitors) participated in the livestock show; 161 students participated in the auction. Students must place in the livestock show to appear in the auction. Add-on sales, which allow supporters to contribute to students whose animals were not purchased in the live auction, remain open through Monday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. Final totals are expected to grow as additional contributions are received.

The weeklong rodeo celebration began with the Best Buddies Special Rodeo and featured livestock shows, competitions and community events that showcased the skills of hundreds of Katy ISD FFA students. Participants presented projects ranging from rabbits and poultry to lambs and steers, demonstrating months of animal care, training and agricultural learning.

The Katy ISD Livestock Show and Rodeo, now in its 83rd year, supports FFA programs across the district and helps prepare students for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and future agricultural and industry careers.

This year’s Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and Showmanship honorees include:

Animal Shows

Broiler

Grand Champion – [Morgan Farnsworth, Katy HS]

Grand Champion Showman – [Clayton Kotzebue, Katy HS]

Reserve Grand Champion – [Kaeden Bratton, Katy HS]

Reserve Grand Champion Showman – [Greer Gibson, Katy HS]

Rabbit

Grand Champion – [Blake Kosclskie, Morton Ranch HS]

Grand Champion Showman – [Avery Anderson, Cinco Ranch HS]

Reserve Grand Champion – [Jonathan Teague, Katy HS]

Reserve Grand Champion Showman – [Madeleine Leach, Cinco Ranch HS]

Goat

Grand Champion – [Lila Pool, Cinco Ranch HS]

Grand Champion Showman – [Shayne Skinner, Freeman HS]

Reserve Grand Champion – [Braylon Hayes, Jordan HS]

Reserve Grand Champion Showman – [Brady Zollinger, Tompkins HS]

Lamb

Grand Champion – [Avery Peltier, Katy HS]

Grand Champion Showman – [Sophia Robbins, Cinco Ranch HS]

Reserve Grand Champion – [Addyson Watson, Katy HS]

Reserve Grand Champion Showman – [Chase Comiskey, Katy HS]

Swine

Grand Champion – [Reagan Lippitt, Katy HS]

Grand Champion Showman – [Lainey McDonald, Cinco Ranch HS]

Reserve Grand Champion – [Adison Baker, Cinco Ranch HS]

Reserve Grand Champion Showman – [Addison Whitaker, Katy HS]

Steer

Grand Champion – [George Ullrich, Cinco Ranch HS]

Grand Champion Showman – [Jaden Hamilton, Katy HS]

Reserve Grand Champion – [Carson Wiesenborn, Taylor HS]

Reserve Grand Champion Showman – [Kyla Corey, Tompkins HS]

These categories were also awarded at the Livestock Show, however, they do not participate in the auction:

Best Buddies Special Rodeo

Grand Champion Lamb – [Logan Lyle, Katy HS]

Reserve Grand Champion Lamb – [Charlotte Roper, Taylor HS]

Grand Champion Goat – [Shalom Adeoti, Cinco Ranch HS]

Reserve Grand Champion Goat – [Brianna Gallardo, Cinco Ranch HS]

Floral Show

Grand Champion – [Lillian Crawley, Taylor HS]

Reserve Grand Champion – [Krystal Dinh, Taylor HS]

Horticulture Show

Grand Champion – [Erynn Keele, Katy HS]

Reserve Grand Champion – [Isabelle Anderson, Taylor HS]

Agriculture Mechanics

Grand Champion – [Aden Giles, Seven Lakes HS]

Grand Champion Showman – [Cadence Smith, Nolan Humphrey, Isabelle Anderson, Taylor HS]

Reserve Grand Champion – [Aidan Lower and George Giles, Seven Lakes HS]

Reserve Grand Champion Showman – [Parker Power, Freeman HS]