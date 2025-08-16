Jordan High blames AI software error for preferred pronoun question on student survey

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A survey asking Katy ISD students for their preferred pronouns was distributed on the first day of school at Jordan High School, according to a statement to parents from campus administration. A source familiar with the incident says at least three Jordan teachers distributed the document which violates district policy.

This incident prompted an investigation and response from Jordan High School. The statement is below.

According to the statement, the survey was distributed Wednesday to students in KAP Algebra II classes. In a message to parents, the school said that the survey's second line contained "a space labeled for preferred pronouns."

District policy states that Katy ISD "does not request or engage in the use of preferred pronouns."

After campus administrators learned of the issue, an investigation was launched. The school concluded that the question appeared on the survey because the document was generated by artificial intelligence.

"The inclusion of the preferred pronoun line was the result of a change implemented by AI software, and subsequent oversight by the teachers, and not an intentional action by any teacher," the school told parents and guardians in a statement.

The statement to parents did not explain why the teachers did not review the document prior to distribution ornotice that it violated district policy, which has received local, state and national media attention since being enacted in August 2023.

Statement from Jordan High School

Dear KAP Algebra II Parents and Guardians,

On Wednesday, a student survey was distributed to students in KAP Algebra II classes. On the second line of the survey, there was a space labeled for preferred pronouns. Per Katy ISD policy, the district does not request or engage in the use of preferred pronouns.

Once the campus was made aware of this issue, an investigation was initiated. The investigation concluded that the inclusion of the preferred pronoun line was the result of a change implemented by AI software, and subsequent oversight by the teachers, and not an intentional action by any teacher.

We apologize for any confusion or concern this may have caused. Please know that we are committed to following Katy ISD Board policy and to providing a high-quality education for all our students.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.