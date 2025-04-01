Katy ISD Approves Potential Spring Holiday for Staff Based on Weather Days

KATY, Texas (AP) — Katy Independent School District trustees have approved calendar amendments that could add a spring holiday for staff in April, depending on weather conditions throughout the year.

The changes, approved during the March board meeting, will affect school calendars for 2024-2025, 2025-2026 and 2026-2027. The additional day off would be granted only if the district uses fewer than three bad weather days.

"Katy ISD is meticulous in complying with the requirement for operational minutes to ensure that students have the instructional time they need to thrive," said Sherri Ashorn, Director of Student Affairs in Katy ISD. "Because of this fastidiousness, and if the weather cooperates, the District can now offer staff an extra spring holiday."

District policy requires a minimum of 75,600 operational minutes each school year. Current board-approved calendars include enough instructional time to accommodate two bad weather days. The new holiday would typically fall near Easter weekend.

2024-2025 Calendar | 2025-2026 Calendar | 2026-2027 Calendar

3.7 Sonnet