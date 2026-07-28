Katy ISD approves new rules addressing electric dirt bikes on campus

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy ISD trustees unanimously approved changes Monday to the district's Student Code of Conduct intended to address safety concerns involving electric dirt bikes and other high-powered motorized vehicles on school campuses.

The action follows months of concern from local law enforcement. In May, Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell and Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Terry Albritton asked Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski to prohibit unregistered electric motorcycles, including e-dirt bikes and similar off-road vehicles, from district property. The constables argued the vehicles are increasingly being ridden to school by unlicensed operators, creating safety hazards in school zones. Read more here.

The issue reached the school board during its July 20 work study meeting, when trustees discussed the need for clearer language in the Student Code of Conduct addressing battery-powered dirt bikes and similar vehicles. District staff returned Monday with revised language for the board's consideration, and trustees approved the changes in a 7-0 vote.

What vehicles are prohibited?

Katy ISD officials said the revised Student Code of Conduct is not intended to prohibit all electric bicycles. Instead, the new language specifically prohibits students from operating vehicles on campus including ATVs, off-highway vehicles (OHVs), electric motorcycles and electric minibikes. District officials said the policy is aimed at battery-powered dirt bikes and similar motorized vehicles rather than street-legal pedal-assist e-bikes. To help families understand the difference, Katy ISD Police Chief David Rider will distribute graphics before school starts identifying which devices are permitted and which are prohibited.

New language added to Student Code of Conduct

Assistant Superintendent for Administration Sherri Ashhorn told trustees the revised handbook includes new language in the Safety Guidelines and Expectations section establishing expectations for students to use safe and appropriate transportation when traveling to and from school and while on district property.

Ashhorn said the revisions were made in response to the board's discussion during last week's work study meeting.

Parents will receive additional guidance

Before the vote, Trustee Rebecca Fox thanked Superintendent Ken Gregorski and district staff for revising the language following the board's discussion.

Fox said it can be "very difficult to understand which ones we're talking about and which ones we're not" and asked whether the district would provide graphics to help parents identify which electric-powered vehicles are covered by the policy.

District staff said the information will be shared before school starts through campus communications, the district's Friday parent newsletter and graphics prepared by the Katy ISD Police Department.

Law enforcement raised concerns months earlier

Norvell and Albritton warned in their May 21 letter that unregistered electric motorcycles are increasingly being ridden to school by unlicensed operators and that many of the vehicles are designed exclusively for off-road use, making them illegal to operate on public streets.

During the July 20 work study, trustees and district administrators emphasized they were seeking to distinguish between those vehicles and street-legal pedal-assist electric bicycles, with Trustee Nathan Shipley saying the district needed clearer language to address the issue.

Board approves changes unanimously

Shipley called the revised language "a fantastic step," saying it gives the district clearer expectations for addressing motorized vehicles on school campuses. Trustees also noted that individual campuses may adopt additional restrictions if specific safety concerns arise.

The board then unanimously approved the updated 2026-27 Discipline Management Plan and Student Code of Conduct.

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