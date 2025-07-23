Screenshot 2025-07-23 at 4.54.57 AM.png

MCSO

Severo Garcia

Katy Area Hospital Employee Arrested for Online Solicitation of Minor

by

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Severo Garcia, 43, was arrested Friday at Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, 18200 Katy Freeway, on an active felony warrant for online solicitation of a minor.

The arrest was made by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team. At the time, Garcia was a maintenance technician at the hospital. According to published reports, the hospital says Garcia is no longer employed at the Katy area hospital. 

Garcia is accused of attempting to persuade a minor to FaceTime him while showering, according to court records.

"The health and safety of every child and woman is our top priority," the hospital said in a statement. Hospital officials confirmed that background checks are performed on all employees according to KTRK.

Garcia's arrests was one of four made over a three day period by the Montgomery County Sheriff's SWAT team.  The other who were rounded were:

  • Samantha Ponce, 26, was arrested on July 21, 2025, on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
  • Duronda Essie Parish, 33, was arrested on July 21, 2025, in Montgomery County on an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
  • Brandon Michael Nall Jacobson, 22, was arrested on July 21, 2025, in Montgomery County on an active warrant for Indecency with a Child/Sexual Contact.