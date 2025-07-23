Katy Area Hospital Employee Arrested for Online Solicitation of Minor

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Severo Garcia, 43, was arrested Friday at Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, 18200 Katy Freeway, on an active felony warrant for online solicitation of a minor.

The arrest was made by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team. At the time, Garcia was a maintenance technician at the hospital. According to published reports, the hospital says Garcia is no longer employed at the Katy area hospital.

Garcia is accused of attempting to persuade a minor to FaceTime him while showering, according to court records.

× Expand MCSO Severo Garcia

"The health and safety of every child and woman is our top priority," the hospital said in a statement. Hospital officials confirmed that background checks are performed on all employees according to KTRK.

Garcia's arrests was one of four made over a three day period by the Montgomery County Sheriff's SWAT team. The other who were rounded were: