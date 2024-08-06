Katy Home Improvement Expo Set for September 7-8

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — RJC Productions, the team behind the popular Spring Katy Home & Garden Show, has announced its latest event: the Katy Home Improvement Expo, scheduled for September 7-8 at the Merrell Center in Katy. The expo, which offers free admission, will feature a wide array of exhibitors, workshops, and seminars focused on home improvement.

Attendees can explore trends in kitchen and bathroom remodels, outdoor living spaces, smart technologies, and sustainable materials. The event promises hands-on demonstrations and exclusive deals for homeowners and DIY enthusiasts.

"We're thrilled to bring this new show, the Katy Home Improvement Expo, to our community with free admission just in time for fall and holiday home remodeling, said Robin Cade of RJC productions. "This event is the perfect timing for homeowners and DIY enthusiasts to discover the latest trends, products, and services in home improvement. Our goal is to inspire and equip attendees with the knowledge and resources they need to transform their living spaces. We look forward to a successful event that showcases the best of what the home improvement industry has to offer."

Among the highlights, Charley Fisher from Urban Garden Plants will lead two workshops on fall gardening, including a "Fall Garden Starter Kit" and "The Beginner’s Guide to Fall Container Plants."

Andrea Bohn from Juice Plus will present a Sourdough & Gut Health Workshop, providing attendees with baking essentials and a 103-year-old sourdough starter.

The expo will also feature a workshop by Kellie and Jason Sartain of Sartain’s Awesome Shoppe in Bellville, Texas. The Sartains will share their experiences renovating a vintage farmhouse while raising six children.

Families are encouraged to attend, with activities including the Tinker Town Kid’s Zone and the Youth Entrepreneur Market, showcasing products designed by young people.

Enter to win a $250 Show Shopping Spree at katyhomeimprovementexpo.com

Event hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 7 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 8.

For more information, visit katyhomeimprovementexpo.com.