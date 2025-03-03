Katy High School Senior Makes History with Prestigious Navy ROTC Medical Scholarship

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy High School senior Joseph Fields has been selected for the Navy ROTC Scholarship, which will cover his college and medical school tuition and guarantee him a commission as a Navy officer upon graduation.

Fields is among the first group of students to receive this newly established NROTC scholarship.

"We are so proud of Joseph for earning this award and for being a great role model for our Katy High School community," said Dr. Rick Hull, principal of Katy High School.

The scholarship selection process evaluates community involvement, leadership and extracurricular activities alongside academic performance. Recipients enroll in naval science coursework in addition to their major course of study as part of their leadership development.

Navy ROTC Scholarship recipients may pursue various career paths including general navy service, nursing or pre-med after completing their college degrees.