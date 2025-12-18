Heritage Society selling Katy-themed Christmas ornaments

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy Heritage Society has a gift idea for those looking to put a local touch on their Christmas tree or share their Katy pride this holiday season.

The 2025 Katy Heritage Society Christmas ornament, available for sale, features two iconic Katy images. One depicts Katy City Hall, 901 Avenue C, which opened in 2016. The other memorializes The Dryer, 5321 First St., which today is being redeveloped by Hadi "Andrew" Nurcahya into a shopping and entertainment venue.

The ornament's depiction of The Dryer includes a lit Christmas tree atop the building — a tradition long-time Katy residents remember as visible for miles. According to the Heritage Society, the tradition ended years ago, but Nurcahya and the society brought it back earlier this month.

2025 Katy Christmas ornament design features iconic landmarks

Designing and delivering a Katy-themed Christmas ornament requires teamwork. Katy resident Brenda Martin, who serves on the society's board, works with Adrienne Davitz, society president, on what images might work on an ornament. The process from design to delivery begins in the summer and takes about four months before the ornaments go on sale in November.

"Adrienne and I come up with an idea," Martin said. "She's more creative than I, so we sketch out our ideas, and then she sends it to Kitty Keller. They come up with the design, but we kind of give them the idea. I love these, and this year's ornament is so pretty."

For the 2025 ornament, Martin said featuring City Hall on one side honors the city, while the lit Christmas tree atop The Dryer celebrates the beloved tradition's return.

"We were super excited about how that turned out," Martin said.

How Katy Heritage Society ornaments are made

Kitty Keller's company, based in Seguin, Texas, specializes in turning ornament designs into real ornaments. She has customers around the world.

Keller said her role is to bring her customers' vision to life.

"As far as the designing, yes, I rely on my customer to tell me what it is they want and what are the important aspects that they want to convey in the ornament," Keller said. "I do understand it's always promoting Katy."

"These people are really artists," Keller said. "Sometimes when the logo is so complex on the glass, we will use a decal, but it doesn't look like it. Normally it's all painted from the inside and it's amazing how they do it."

The Heritage Society has varied its ornament styles over the years. This year's ornament is glass with hand-painted details, while some previous editions featured cloisonné — a decorative technique using enamel applied between thin metal wires. Martin praised the craftsmanship of both styles.

Martin likes the final product.

"It's incredible, the skill and talent that goes into it," said, adding that while some people use the ornaments only for their Christmas trees, others display them as art pieces.

Katy Heritage Society ornaments become collectibles

Marilyn Frishman, the Heritage Society's secretary, and Linda Mikeska, a former board member, have a complete collection of ornaments dating back to the 1990s. Frishman said there was a time when the society did not design or sell ornaments.

The ornaments have become highly sought after by collectors. Katy residents searching for past editions contact the society directly or post requests on social media, though finding older ornaments can be difficult.

"When they were gone, they were gone," Frishman said.

Where to buy Katy Heritage Society Christmas ornaments

Ornaments are $35 for Katy Heritage Society members, $40 for non-members. Earlier ornaments are also available in limited supply. They are not sold online.

To see available ornaments or make a purchase, contact the society through its website or contact a board member.