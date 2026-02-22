Katy Heritage Society Gazebo Vandalized: Seeks Community Support

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy Heritage Society is asking for community donations after its gazebo was vandalized, with photos of the destruction shared by City Parks crews on Friday.

"It is heartbreaking," the organization's board said in a statement.

Vandalism Adds to Growing Repair Costs

The gazebo, while not one of the society's original historic structures, has been a feature of the property for visitors. The vandalism adds to a pattern of wear the organization says has strained its budget, including repeated repairs to porches and stairs over the years.

"Every time we have to redirect funds to unexpected repairs, it delays the work we are trying so hard to accomplish — including our long-awaited renovation of the Mess Hall," the board said.

Keeping the Lights On: The Real Cost of Historic Preservation

The society, which has served the Katy community since 1979, said basic operating costs including maintenance, insurance, utilities and repairs run hundreds of dollars monthly.

Officials said a $25 annual membership is "truly instrumental" in sustaining the organization's work, which includes free public tours, educational programs and affordable private tours.

How to Help

Donations can be made through the Katy Heritage Society website at www.katyheritagesociety.com, or contributions can be mailed to Katy Heritage Society, P.O. Box 1284, Katy, Texas 77492.

"Every dollar makes a difference," the board said.