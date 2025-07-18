Katy Heritage Society Adult Scholarship 2025: $1,000 Available for Katy ISD Resident

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Heritage Society has launched its 2025 adult scholarship program, offering up to $1,000 to residents and workers within Katy ISD boundaries who are returning to education or pursuing professional training.

The program targets adult learners 18 and older who are enrolled in college, vocational programs or trade schools. Recipients can use funds toward tuition or certification costs.

Applications must be submitted by Oct. 1, 2025, with the winner announced Nov. 20, 2025, during the society's general meeting.

The scholarship requires more than a standard application. Candidates must submit an original research essay exploring an aspect of Katy's history, from the area's agricultural roots and railroad heritage to profiles of local figures who shaped the community.

The organization views the scholarship as an investment in both individual growth and community preservation. The program aims to support working parents, veterans transitioning to civilian careers, and others pursuing educational goals while strengthening connections to local heritage.

The organization's mission is to further the educational and cultural development of the community by preserving, restoring, and displaying historical landmarks, natural beauty, documents, and other objects distinctive of Katy and adjacent areas.

The scholarship accepts applications from diverse backgrounds: parents returning to school, veterans learning new trades, and individuals completing delayed degrees. Each applicant must demonstrate both educational commitment and engagement with Katy's historical narrative.

Katy Adult Education Scholarship Requirements and Application Details

Eligibility: Adults 18 and older who live or work within Katy ISD boundaries

Award: Up to $1,000

Deadline: Oct. 1, 2025

Requirements: Application form and original research essay on Katy history

Notification: Nov. 20, 2025

Submission: Email materials to KatyHeritageSociety@outlook.com

Applications and additional information are available at katyheritagesociety.com.