Katy Church holds Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Higher Dimension Church held its second annual Turkey Giveaway Nov. 23 at its Katy campus, 1350 N. Mason Road.
Volunteers gave away turkeys, along with boxes of sides which include stuffing, Idahoan homestyle mashed potatoes, candied yams, green beans and corn.
Sherrel Rogers
Sonja Opera welcomes people to the giveaway.
Sherrel Rogers
Volunteers give away a turkey.
Sherrel Rogers
Betty Davis drives through at the Turkey Giveaway.
Sherrel Rogers
A volunteer presents a turkey.