TG2025-Do Go Higher Gen Team.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Welcoming people to the Turkey Giveaway.

Katy Church holds Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Higher Dimension Church held its second annual Turkey Giveaway Nov. 23 at its Katy campus, 1350 N. Mason Road.

Volunteers gave away turkeys, along with boxes of sides which include stuffing, Idahoan homestyle mashed potatoes, candied yams, green beans and corn.

TG2025-Sonja Opera.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Sonja Opera welcomes people to the giveaway.

TG2025-more vols.jpg

Sherrel Rogers

Volunteers give away a turkey.

TG2025-Betty Davis.JPG

Sherrel Rogers

Betty Davis drives through at the Turkey Giveaway.

TG2025-volunteer.JPG

Sherrel Rogers

A volunteer presents a turkey.