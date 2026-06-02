Katy Tigers Win Class 6A Division II Softball State Championship

AUSTIN (Covering Katy News)—The Katy Tigers girls softball team defeated Forney 7-2 Saturday to win the Class 6A Division II state championship at McCombs Field on the University of Texas campus.

A Season for the Record Books

The win capped a 39-5 season for the Tigers, who claimed their third state softball title since 2015. Katy also won the title in 2019, the most state championships by a Class 6A school since 2010.

Schmitt Shines in the Circle

Freshman pitcher Haley Schmitt earned championship game most valuable player honors after throwing a complete game with eight strikeouts while allowing only five hits and two runs. The Tigers finished the season on a 22-game winning streak and totaled 10 hits on the day, including their 6A record and national-leading 97th home run of the season.

The Perfect Finish

"It's just the perfect finish to everything we've worked for," coach Meghan VanEtta said.

A Farewell and a Foundation

While seniors Ella Kate (EK) Smith and Maddie Smith close their Katy careers with a state title, the Tigers return a strong core for 2027. Junior Evie Willemssen and sophomore Abby Eldridge — who homered and drove in three runs Saturday — figure to anchor another championship push.

"This team represented everything that makes Katy athletics special — toughness, discipline, teamwork and an unwavering belief in one another," said Lance Carter, Katy ISD executive director of athletics. "What they accomplished this season against elite competition is extraordinary, and they have earned their place among the great teams in Texas high school softball history."