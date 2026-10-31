Katy area gas main break forces residents indoors for hours

KATY, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — A natural gas main break in northwest Katy forced residents and businesses to shelter indoors for approximately 3½ hours Friday, Oct. 30, as emergency crews responded to a leak that closed Morton Ranch Road in both directions.

The break occurred near Morton Ranch Road and Bridge Lake Boulevard, east of the Grand Parkway.

Harris County Emergency Services District No. 48 issued a shelter-in-place advisory around 10:30 a.m., covering homes and businesses within a half-mile radius. Residents were instructed to remain indoors with windows and doors closed.

At 1:15 p.m., ESD 48 confirmed the advisory remained in effect and Morton Ranch Road was still closed.

The department announced the all-clear at 2:06 p.m., ending the shelter-in-place advisory after approximately 3½ hours.

As of Saturday morning, officials had not publicly identified what caused the break or confirmed whether nearby construction activity was involved.

Questions remain after the emergency

ESD 48 published a map showing the half-mile shelter-in-place area, which included residential neighborhoods and commercial properties near Morton Ranch Road and Bridge Lake Boulevard.

"Thank you for your patience and cooperation as crews worked to address the gas main break," the department said when it lifted the advisory.

Covering Katy is seeking additional information about what caused the gas main break and will update this story if new information becomes available.