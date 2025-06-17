Greenberg: May 2025 Home Sales Surge 14% as Inventory Expands in Katy - Fulshear

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Katy-Fulshear Texas real estate market surged forward in May 2025, with home sales and inventory levels climbing across all five core ZIP codes in these popular West Houston suburbs. While Katy home prices softened from last year's peaks, buyer activity remained strong in the Houston area property market, and homes sold faster than in previous months, signaling a competitive Texas housing market summer ahead.

Sales Soar as Katy Home Buyers Re-Engage

According to the latest data from the Houston Association of Realtors, total home sales in the Katy-Fulshear area jumped 14% from May 2024. This marks the fifth consecutive month of year-over-year growth, reaching the highest monthly total in over a year for this Houston suburb housing market.

Month-over-month, sales rose 20.6% from April, indicating that more Katy home buyers are entering the Texas real estate market as summer approaches.

Inventory Expands, Giving Fulshear Home Buyers More Choices

Active listings reached 2,624 in May, up 37% compared to the same time last year. This continued rise in Katy real estate inventory—up nearly 700 listings year-over-year—reflects increased Fulshear home seller confidence and provides more options for buyers who had previously faced limited selection in the Katy Texas real estate market.

Still, properties are moving steadily in this Houston area housing market: the average cumulative days on market (CDOM) fell to 57 in May from 66 in April and 76 in January.

Fulshear Home Prices Continue Downward Drift

Despite growing demand in the Katy-Fulshear real estate market, pricing remains softer than a year ago. The average sale price across the five ZIP codes declined 12% from May 2024. Similarly, the median price dropped 14% year-over-year in this Texas housing market analysis.

The drop in Houston suburb housing prices is more nuanced when viewed by ZIP code:

ZIP Code Breakdown – May 2025 Katy Real Estate Market

77494 (Katy/Cinco Ranch West Real Estate)

Average Price: $579,802 (↓4.2% YoY)

$579,802 (↓4.2% YoY) Median Price: $534,000 (↑1.1% YoY)

$534,000 (↑1.1% YoY) Sales: 144 (↓16.8% YoY)

144 (↓16.8% YoY) CDOM: 40 (↓ from 47 in April)

77450 (Katy/Cinco Ranch East)

Average Price: $466,792 (↓5.3% YoY)

$466,792 (↓5.3% YoY) Median Price: $432,000 (↓9.1% YoY)

$432,000 (↓9.1% YoY) Sales: 59 (↓14.5% YoY)

59 (↓14.5% YoY) CDOM: 46 (↓ from 54 in April)

77493 (Old Katy/North Katy)

Average Price: $356,921 (↓17.1% YoY)

$356,921 (↓17.1% YoY) Median Price: $312,590 (↓17.7% YoY)

$312,590 (↓17.7% YoY) Sales: 365 (↑43.1% YoY)

365 (↑43.1% YoY) CDOM: 60 (↓ from 76 in April)

77449 (East Katy)

Average Price: $275,425 (↓4.8% YoY)

$275,425 (↓4.8% YoY) Median Price: $274,500 (↓3.7% YoY)

$274,500 (↓3.7% YoY) Sales: 113 (↑11.9% YoY)

113 (↑11.9% YoY) CDOM: 61 (↓ from 66 in April)

77441 (Fulshear)

Average Price: $498,539 (↓5.2% YoY)

$498,539 (↓5.2% YoY) Median Price: $420,000 (↓14.3% YoY)

$420,000 (↓14.3% YoY) Sales: 153 (↑16.8% YoY)

153 (↑16.8% YoY) CDOM: 66 (↓ from 71 in April)

Summer Housing Market Predictions for Katy-Fulshear

The combination of increased inventory, faster selling times, and strong buyer activity suggests a competitive summer ahead for the Katy-Fulshear Texas real estate market. This Houston area property market continues to offer opportunities for both Katy real estate investment and homebuying, particularly in the more affordable ZIP codes where sales activity has surged.

The ongoing price adjustments may present favorable conditions for Katy home buyers, while the reduced days on market indicates that well-priced properties in desirable Cinco Ranch and Fulshear neighborhoods continue to move quickly in this dynamic Texas housing market.