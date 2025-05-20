Greenberg: Katy-Fulshear Housing Market at a Crossroads: Inventory Grows, Buyers Take Their Time

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Katy-Fulshear real estate market is navigating a noticeable shift this spring. While home sales remain healthy, a sharp rise in inventory, softening prices, and longer time on market suggest buyers are gaining leverage.
April 2025 Katy-Fulshear Housing Market Analysis
Combined sales across the five core Katy-Fulshear ZIP codes rose modestly in April, up 3.3% from last year. But the bigger story is the surge in inventory—active listings jumped nearly 40% year-over-year.
Buyers now have more choices than at any point in the past two years, and it's impacting pricing. The average home sold for $437,017 in April, down 4.6% year-over-year but up from March's average of $414,963.
Median prices rose slightly month-over-month, increasing from $359,990 in March to $365,000 in April. That's also up from February's median of $344,650, signaling some seasonal momentum, though still well below the peak levels seen in mid-2024.
Cumulative Days on Market (CDOM) inched up from 64 in April 2024 to 66 in April 2025 – slightly higher but shows how the market is still resilient considering the large inventory increase.
Compared to the fast-paced spring markets of recent years, 2025 feels more measured. Homes are still selling, especially in the lower price ranges, but buyers are cautious. With more listings hitting the market each month, buyers are in no rush.
Market Trends to Watch
Month-to-month trends suggest the 2025 market is stabilizing but not surging. Average and median prices have rebounded from January lows but remain volatile, particularly in higher-priced areas like 77494 and 77441. Affordably priced areas like 77449 and high-volume markets like 77493 continue to draw strong buyer interest, while more expensive ZIP codes are seeing longer market times and pricing pressure.
Katy/Fulshear ZIP Code Breakdown
77450
- Median Price: down from $394,000 to $385,000
- CDOM: up from 19 to 54
- Active Listings: up from 104 to 147
- Sales: up from 65 to 75
- Average Price: up from $440,711 to $465,380
77494
- Median Price: down from $518,150 to $497,500
- CDOM: up from 42 to 47
- Active Listings: up from 220 to 420
- Sales: down from 134 to 116
- Average Price: down from $556,775 to $547,211
77449
- Median Price: down from $285,500 to $277,750
- CDOM: up from 55 to 66
- Active Listings: up from 234 to 286
- Sales: up from 90 to 100
- Average Price: down from $293,869 to $273,271
77493
- Median Price: down from $365,000 to $350,000
- CDOM: down from 79 to 76
- Active Listings: up from 765 to 1,040
- Sales: down from 239 to 226
- Average Price: down from $420,433 to $395,267
77441 (Fulshear)
- Median Price: down from $499,990 to $463,650
- CDOM: down from 84 to 71
- Active Listings: up from 392 to 502
- Sales: up from 133 to 166
- Average Price: down from $545,831 to $502,683
Jared Greenberg is a Realtor with Keller Williams Premier Realty in Katy and can be reached at jaredgreenberg@kw.com or through his website at jghomegroup.com.