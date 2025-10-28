Katy-Fulshear home prices coming down as market moves toward pre-pandemic normal

KATY-FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — If you're house hunting in Katy-Fulshear, you've probably noticed something different lately: there are a lot more homes to choose from, and prices aren't climbing like they used to.

In September, the average home sold for $430,044 — down a bit from $436,550 the year before. The median price dropped more, falling from $380,000 to $362,507.

But people are still buying. There were 640 homes sold in September, almost the same as last year's 629. What's changed is how many houses are for sale. That number jumped 35%, from about 2,000 to more than 2,700.

Homes are sitting on the market about the same amount of time — around two months — which tells you the market has cooled off but hasn't frozen up.

Buyers can take their time now, and sellers are pricing their homes closer to what people are actually willing to pay.

The number of available homes started climbing earlier this year, hitting a peak of more than 3,000 in July before dropping off a little as summer ended.

× Expand Jared Greenberg Average Home Prices: Katy-Fulshear (Jan-Sep 2024 vs 2025)

Here's how different ZIP codes are doing:

77494:

Average price: $551,761

Median price: $487,500

Homes sold: 106

Homes for sale: 528

77450:

Average price: $413,284

Median price: $346,500

Homes sold: 54

Homes for sale: 209

77441 (Fulshear):

Average price: $495,502

Median price: $402,789

Homes sold: 134

Homes for sale: 505

77493:

Average price: $395,322

Median price: $339,990

Homes sold: 275

Homes for sale: 1,087

77449:

Average price: $272,020

Median price: $270,300

Homes sold: 71

Homes for sale: 399

The bottom line? The local housing market is getting back to normal. There are more options for buyers, people are still buying, and prices are coming back down to earth after the crazy pandemic years.