Katy Food Artist Hemu Basu Receives Houston City Proclamation, Honorary Day

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy food artist Hemu Basu, known for creating artistic cakes and specialty items, was honored with a City of Houston proclamation declaring May 30 as her honorary day by Mayor John Whitmire. Basu described the recognition as an "incredible honor" in a social media post celebrating the achievement.

The cake artist, who has competed on Netflix's "Is It Cake" and won Food Network's "Halloween Wars," expressed overwhelming gratitude for the recognition, calling it a celebration of years of dedication, late nights and passion for her culinary craft. She emphasized that the honor represents not just personal recognition, but acknowledgment of the community support that made her success possible.

Also Read: Food Star from Katy Returns to TV

In her statement, Basu thanked family members who provided foundational support throughout her culinary journey. She credited her spouse Basu as her "rock" for unwavering belief and support, while describing her daughter Nandita as her greatest inspiration whose "artistic spirit and honest feedback" drives continued growth in her cake artistry. Her son Abhash was recognized as both the initial motivation for starting her food art career and an ongoing source of drive.

Also Read: Hemu competes on Food Network

Basu also acknowledged her parents for providing "strength, values, and endless love," and thanked siblings described as "best friends" for their consistent support through the challenges of building a culinary business.

× 1 of 3 Expand Hemu Basu Katy food artist Hemu Basu with her Husband. × 2 of 3 Expand Hemu Basu Katy food artist Hemu Basu was honored with a City of Houston proclamation declaring May 30 as her honorary day by Mayor John Whitmire. × 3 of 3 Expand Hemu Basu Katy food artist Hemu Basu with her family. Prev Next

Professional gratitude extended to clients who trusted the cake artist with their special celebrations and events, with the recipient noting how much their belief in her work means personally and professionally. Basu operates Hemu's Sweet Sensation from her home in Katy's Cinco Ranch neighborhood, specializing in custom artistic cakes that she believes should taste as good as they look.

The self-trained artist began her artistic cake journey in 2015 when her son requested a fire truck cake. She has since won $10,000 on Netflix's "Is It Cake" and $50,000 as part of a winning team on Food Network's "Halloween Wars."

Basu said that "with love, passion, and the power of community—anything is possible," underscoring the collaborative nature of her success in the competitive culinary arts field.