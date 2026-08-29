Katy Fire Department puts new Engine 2 into service

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) — Katy's newest fire engine didn't take long to get to work, responding to its first call shortly after being added to the Fire Station 2 fleet earlier this month.

Mayor Dusty Thiele and members of the Katy City Council joined firefighters for a traditional push-in ceremony, physically pushing the new engine into the station. The ceremony continues a fire service tradition dating to the era of horse-drawn firefighting equipment, when firefighters pushed apparatus into stations because horses could not easily back them inside.

Engine 2 is a new Pierce Impel pumper and will be based at Fire Station No. 2, serving the Katy Mills area and responding to calls throughout the city.

Engine 2 didn't have to wait long for its first assignment.

“Our new Pierce Impel Pumper didn’t waste any time getting to work, either! Within an hour of being placed in service, E-2 responded to its very first call,” the Katy Fire Department wrote on social media.

The new engine also carries special America 250 graphics commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.