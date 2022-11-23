Katy Elks frying turkeys and preparing meals for those in need

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Elks Lodge #2628 is taking part in Operation Turkey, helping to ensure no one goes without a Thanksgiving Day meal.

Volunteers are smoking turkeys today to provide Thanksgiving Day meals tomorrow.

Volunteers will fry turkeys until 8 p.m. tonight at the Elks Lodge, 1050 Katy Fort Bend Road. On Thanksgiving they will package, and deliver meals to feed individuals who are in need.

The event is part of a multi-state effort to provide 55,000 meals in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas.

Operation Turkey accepts donations throughout the day today. It's an all-volunteer effort, and anyone interested in volunteering can register on their website.

The turkeys are being cooked today and the distribution event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thanksgiving Day in Katy and at three other locations in the Houston area.