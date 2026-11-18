KATY, Texas — Katy City Council is considering new safety regulations for electric bicycles and scooters, including minimum riding ages, helmet requirements and restrictions on where they can be operated.

During a special workshop Monday, Nov. 16, council members questioned several provisions, particularly whether parents should be held responsible when their children violate the rules.

The current proposal includes fines, but council members discussed possible changes, and no final decisions were made.

Police Chief Bryon Woytek is expected to revise the proposal based on council feedback before bringing it back for consideration and a possible vote Dec. 14.

What Katy's proposed ordinance would require

Woytek said Katy has experienced an increase in incidents involving e-bikes, e-scooters and electric motorcycles over the past year, although serious accidents remain relatively uncommon.

“We’ve been lucky enough that we have not had a huge influx of accidents,” Woytek said. “We’ve had just a handful, one of those severe, but most of them have been minor.”

Police receive complaints about riders speeding, running through intersections, crossing roadways without looking and operating recklessly.

“We have 12 different schools in our city, from high school down to elementary to charter schools,” Woytek said. “We have a ton of kids that are on these e-bikes and e-scooters that are going to school.”

Some students use the devices because they do not qualify for school bus transportation.

“So, they have these devices, but I think this ordinance is kind of a way to educate parents.” Woytek said. “But also, let’s allow them to ride where they need to get to, but let’s try to do it in a safe way for them and a safe way for everybody else.”

The proposed ordinance includes:

Minimum ages: Riders would have to be at least 14 to operate Class 1 and 2 e-bikes or motor-assisted scooters, and 15 to operate Class 3 e-bikes.

Helmets: Riders younger than 18 would be required to wear helmets.

Sidewalk speeds: Class 1 and 2 e-bikes and motor-assisted scooters would be limited to 10 mph on sidewalks. Class 3 e-bikes would be prohibited on sidewalks.

Earbuds: Riders younger than 18 could not wear headphones or earbuds that interfere with their ability to hear surrounding traffic.

Electric motorcycles: Certain electric motorcycles, minibikes and pocket bikes would be prohibited from public streets and sidewalks.

Penalties: The current proposal includes Class C misdemeanor violations punishable by fines of less than $500, although those provisions could change.

The proposal also addresses nighttime lighting, reflectors and rules for crossing streets.

Woytek cited statistics showing a 400% increase in e-bike injuries and a 200% increase in e-scooter injuries over three years, although he did not identify the source or geographic scope of those figures.

Council questions parental responsibility and age limits

One of the principal concerns involved a provision that would presume parents permitted certain violations by their children unless they presented evidence otherwise.

Woytek explained how the proposed penalties could apply to parents.

“Once this ordinance goes into effect, as a parent, you know what the ordinance is,” Woytek said. “You’re going to be responsible for your child. If your child’s not wearing a helmet, or your child’s wearing earbuds while operating, the parent has the ability to receive a citation for that.”

Council Member Johnston Dietz questioned whether the provision would unfairly burden parents whose teenagers disregard instructions to wear helmets.

Mayor Pro Tem Gina Hicks initially suggested taking a tougher approach to parental responsibility.

“If your kids wearing earbuds or your kids were not wearing a helmet, too bad, so sad, you’re paying the fine,” Hicks said. “Sell the vehicle, pay the fine.”

Later, however, Hicks questioned automatically presuming parents had permitted violations, particularly when teenagers might ride without their parents' knowledge.

Hicks also questioned why the proposed helmet requirement would apply only to riders younger than 18 when adults face similar safety risks.

Woytek said the council could require helmets for adults but explained that he believed adults should be allowed to make that decision for themselves.

Hicks nevertheless supported requiring helmets for riders younger than 18.

She also questioned whether the proposed minimum age of 14 for scooters would prevent younger students from using them to reach school. Hicks suggested considering a minimum age of 12 for scooters while retaining the proposed age requirement for e-bikes.

Woytek said other cities generally have scooter age limits ranging from 12 to 15.

Hicks also raised concerns about whether existing restrictions on the Snow Goose Trail might discourage children from using safer routes to school. Council members discussed possible speed limits for e-bikes and scooters on the trail.

“I’m kind of torn on this whole thing,” Hicks said. “We had more parents concerned about electronic signs than we do electronic scooters. I’m really kind of surprised that we did not get very many emails about this.”

Hicks also asked whether Katy ISD could establish safety training or parking sticker requirements for students using e-bikes and scooters, similar to requirements for student automobiles.

Woytek said the district does not currently have comparable requirements for e-bikes and scooters, although it has requirements for student automobiles.

Hicks asked whether a workshop similar to the council's could be arranged with Katy ISD to discuss the issue. Woytek said such a conversation would be easy to arrange.

Council Member-at-Large Paul Follis asked how residents would learn about the regulations if adopted. Woytek said the city would use social media and seek assistance from schools to distribute information.

Fulshear council member urges regional cooperation

Fulshear City Council Member Randy Connor attended Katy's workshop to encourage cooperation between the cities on e-bike and scooter safety.

Speaking during public comments, Connor said he had lived in Katy for more than 20 years and still had an interest in the community. He provided Katy officials with a copy of Fulshear's proposed ordinance, which focused primarily on helmet requirements.

Fulshear City Council approved helmet requirements for e-bike and e-scooter riders the following evening, Nov. 17. Read our coverage here.

Connor identified the intersection of Cinco Ranch Boulevard and FM 1463, near Cinco Ranch High School and Cinco Ranch Junior High School, as a particular trouble spot. The intersection is in unincorporated Fort Bend County, outside the city limits of both Katy and Fulshear.

“Everybody has a near miss story that they can talk about in that area,” Connor said.

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