Katy council candidate minimized Wisconsin legal trouble at a public forum - The court records reveal a more complex story

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — During a recent Katy City Council candidates forum, candidate Lyn Sullivan told voters her recent legal trouble in Wisconsin amounted to receiving a citation. Covering Katy News reported on the debate but did not initially report the Wisconsin issue because the full details were unknown, and a citation alone did not appear to rise to the level of being newsworthy, especially without context. But we vowed to look further into the issue, and what we found tells a more complicated story.

Sullivan, who is running for a seat on Katy City Council, was charged in November 2025 with domestic battery and disorderly conduct in Door County, Wisconsin, in a case prosecutors classified as domestic abuse. She was fingerprinted, and court records show she had to post $650 bond to be released.

The case went to court in January. Sullivan did not appear in person; her lawyer showed up instead. As part of a plea deal, the original charges were reduced. She did not contest the reduced charge, a lesser disorderly conduct charge, a judge found her guilty and fined her $50 plus court costs. Court records note the judge found the plea was "made freely, knowingly and voluntarily."

While the case was pending, a judge imposed strict bond conditions, ordering Sullivan to "maintain absolute sobriety," avoid "bars, taverns, liquor stores or any establishment whose primary purpose is the sale and/or consumption of alcohol except for employment purposes," and have "no violent contact direct or indirect" with a person identified in court records only as A.V.L.

The disorderly conduct charge to which Sullivan pleaded was ultimately classified as a civil forfeiture — a non-criminal penalty in which a person pays a fine rather than face jail time or a criminal record. Civil forfeitures are roughly comparable to a traffic ticket in terms of legal standing. But that outcome came only after she was originally charged with a criminal misdemeanor, posted bond, and had a formal conviction entered against her by a judge in January. Her description of the matter as a citation left all of that context out.

The case is now closed. Covering Katy News reached out to Sullivan for comment and she has not responded. If she does we will update this story.

Sullivan is one of three candidates seeking the Ward B seat on the Katy City Council. She is joined in the race by Michael Meihls and Michael Payne. The winner will succeed incumbent Rory Robertson, who is prevented from seeking re-election by term limits. The seat carries a three-year term.

× Expand File photos Michael Meihls, Michael Payne and Lyn Sullivan

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