Katy Council Approves Trail Development Agreement with MUDs

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy City Council approved an inter-local agreement authorizing the mayor to sign a trail system development partnership with multiple entities, including two municipal utility districts and a homeowners association.

The agreement, which was previously tabled at the April 14, 2025, city council meeting, involves Harris-Waller Counties Municipal Utility District No. 2 which serves the Falls at Green Meadows neibhborhood, Harris-Waller Counties Municipal Utility District No. 3 which serves Cane Island, and the Fawnlake Homeowner's Association.

Planning documents show proposed concrete trails that would connect residential areas throughout these communities, following existing waterways and green spaces.

The agreement will expand recreational infrastructure through a multi-entity partnership, reflecting the growing collaboration between municipal governments, utility districts, and homeowner associations in rapidly developing areas of Harris and Waller counties.