Katy's Dig World theme park seeks 'Shark Tank' help for nationwide expansion

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Dig World, Texas' first construction-themed adventure park located outside Katy Mills Mall, will make its national television debut on ABC's "Shark Tank" on March 14 at 7 p.m. as it seeks investment to expand its interactive family entertainment concept nationwide.

The family-owned attraction, founded by Jacob Robinson and his team, was inspired by Robinson's son Pierce, who developed a love for construction equipment before suffering a brain injury from bacterial meningitis in 2017.

After his son's illness, Robinson wanted to create an inclusive environment for everyone.

"We wanted to build something that kids and families could enjoy, creating the best and most unique consumer experience in Texas," company founder Jacob Robinson told Covering Katy News in a 2022 interview.

Robinson teamed up with college friend Rick Bennett to develop the hands-on entertainment concept, with a mission to bring families together for memorable experiences. Pierce continues to be an integral part of the family theme park, often greeting visitors at the admissions booth.

Pierce Robinson, front, with his parents and sister at Dig World in 2022.

"We can't share what happens in the Tank just yet, but trust us—you won't want to miss it!" the company stated in its announcement.

Dig World, which opened in 2022, bills itself as "the first-ever construction-themed adventure park in Texas, where kids and kids at heart, can operate real construction equipment.

Dig World visitors can drive and operate real excavators and skid steers, and test their skills on construction-themed obstacle courses and experience a hands-on introduction to the world of construction.

"Appearing on Shark Tank is more than just a TV moment—it's a major step toward Dig World's national expansion," Robinson said.