Katy City Park transformed after years of upgrades, $2.36 million renovation

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy City Park has undergone a significant transformation, with the latest $2.36 million renovation adding a synthetic turf multipurpose field, new lighting, drainage improvements, sidewalks and other upgrades to one of the city’s most heavily used recreational facilities.

The improvements at the park, 5850 Franz Road, are the latest in a series of projects aimed at modernizing the longtime sports complex.

A Covering Katy News video tour shows the completed improvements and how the park looks today.

New turf field changes how the park can be used

The centerpiece of the latest project is the new synthetic turf multipurpose field designed for football and soccer.

Unlike the natural-grass field it replaced, the synthetic surface requires no watering, seeding or mowing and is expected to experience significantly less downtime after rain, according to city documents.

The city also designed the new field so it can be rented as either a full field or in smaller sections, increasing the amount of time and space available for practices and other activities.

New field lighting was installed as part of the project, along with drainage improvements intended to address areas of the park where water previously collected for extended periods.

The project also added sidewalks connecting the pavilion with the tennis and basketball courts.

× Expand Covering Katy News Katy City Park's brand-new turf field, ready for football and soccer action.

Pickleball plans changed after residents objected

One part of the original plan did not happen as initially envisioned.

Early plans called for adding four pickleball courts. As the project moved forward, however, the city considered converting two of Katy City Park’s six tennis courts into pickleball courts.

That proposal drew opposition from tennis players who told the City Council the courts were heavily used and that removing two would make it more difficult to find a place to play.

The council rejected the conversion plan in December and instead directed city staff to explore adding pickleball lines to two existing tennis courts, allowing them to be used for either sport while preserving all six tennis courts.

A changing Katy City Park

The latest project cost $2,357,500.30, according to city records.

It represents another step in the evolution of Katy City Park, which the city describes as a sports facility with baseball and softball fields, a soccer and multipurpose field, a covered three-court basketball pavilion and six ADA-accessible tennis courts.See our video below.