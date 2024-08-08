Katy officials preparing to find a new police chief

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—Katy city officials are preparing to find a new police chief, with the process expected to ramp up over the next few weeks.

Chief Noe Diaz is resigning to take the Houston police chief position. His last day in Katy is Aug. 14.

The Katy City Council is expected to discuss the search process at Monday's meeting. Council members will likely also discuss the qualities and credentials they would like to see in the next chief.

The city will post a job opening notice, at which time candidates can apply for the job. Meanwhile, Mayor Dusty Thiele is expected to appoint an interim chief to serve until a permanent chief is hired.

Under the Katy City Charter, the mayor appoints the chief, but the council must approve the appointment. Similar arrangements exist for the fire chief and the city administrator. All three positions report to the mayor.

Former Mayor Chuck Brawner appointed Diaz in 2019. At the time, Diaz was a Texas Ranger who had an office in the Katy Police Department headquarters, 5456 Franz Road. Diaz was one of five considered for the position. There were 76 applicants.

Two of those, Assistant Chief Tim Tyler and Patrol Captain Bryon Woytek, are still with the police department. Brawner appointed Tyler to serve as interim chief while the chief search took place. Tyler returned to his assistant chief position when Diaz took over.

Woytek said Wednesday that things at the department "were in limbo" as the city prepares to begin its search for a new chief. He would not say whether he intended to apply for the position.

Efforts to reach Tyler for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful.Diaz succeeded then-Chief Bill Hastings, who retired. Later that year, Hastings ran for mayor and was elected.

Candidates were given a written test and underwent a peer review in which they were interviewed by a panel of three chiefs and a former chief from smaller police agencies in the Houston area. In an interview given at the time, Brawner said such a peer review process for promotions was a common practice.

Brian Davis, a training coordinator and firearms instructor with the Waller County Sheriff's office, and Paul Follis, a captain with the Houston Police Department, also applied.

