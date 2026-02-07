Katy Council to consider easing redevelopment rules for iconic rice dryers and other historic structures

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy City Council members are expected to discuss the possible creation of a historic preservation committee that would help save the Cardiff rice dryer and other historic structures that are difficult to redevelop under today's building codes.

Cardiff Rice Dryer built in 1943

The Cardiff Rice Dryer, at 5321 1st St., was built in 1943 and today is the tallest structure in Katy.

Developer Hadi "Andrew" Nurcahya purchased the property in 2021 and has been working to redevelop it. He also developed Katy Beer Garden on the adjacent property at 5345 3rd St.

The Cardiff Rice Dryer with a fresh coat of paint. Photo taken in Dec. 2025.

Building codes not designed for historic structures

Nurcahya believes the commission would enable the city's building department to grant the Dryer an exemption from international building codes, which he says were not designed for historic structures like Katy's iconic rice dryers.

"The law makes sense for regular offices, warehouses, shopping centers, the mall or any modern structure," Nurcahya said. "It's not designed for a concrete rice dryer from the 1940s."

One of Nurcahya's goals is to have a gift shop in the Dryer that sells Katy merchandise.

"We're not going to bypass safety, or fire concerns," he said. But he said it's impossible to operate a rice dryer and hold it to the same energy codes of a newly constructed building.

How the historic preservation commission would work

Following Monday's discussion, the council could direct city staff to prepare a proposal for an ordinance establishing the commission.

Nurcahya said he envisions two primary functions for the commission.

"Number one, it would be able to designate a property historic or not historic," Nurcahya said. "It would also be able to hear requests from the public. So, if you have a property and feel that it should be designated as historic, you go to this board and request that approval."

The commission's second function would be granting exceptions to building code requirements.

"Once it has been designated as historic, the developer would request a variance, submit details of the project and supply proof that its design is safe," according to Nurcahya.

The council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Katy City Hall, 901 Avenue C. Ward A Council Member Janet Corte and Ward B Council Member Gina Hicks requested the discussion item.

Nurcahya is encouraging residents to attend the meeting and share their views.

Paula Taylor to take oath of office Monday

Also at Monday's meeting, the council is expected to canvass and certify the results of the Jan. 31 special election, in which Paula Taylor, a Katy high school teacher, defeated Cara Bonin, a contractor.

Taylor, who won 71% of the vote and will finish a term which expires in May 2027.