Katy City Council sets special city council election for Jan. 31, 2026

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—The Katy City Council on Monday set a special election for Jan. 31, 2026, for the purpose of electing a Ward A council member to succeed Dan Smith, who is resigning to run for Waller County Precinct 4 commissioner.

Smith's term ends in May 2027. Due to this timeline, the council under state law must call a special election and cannot simply appoint a successor.

Smith remains on council until successor takes over

Smith resigned his council position Dec. 8 when he filed to run for commissioner, both Smith and City Attorney Bridgette Begel said. However, Begel said Smith's resignation does not go into effect until his successor is elected and sworn into office.

Until then, Smith will continue to serve on the council with full privileges and responsibilities of that office.

Smith will face Brian Cantrell, Waller County fire marshal, in the March 3, 2026, GOP primary. The winner will face Democrat Ethel Wilmore, a nurse, in the November general election.

Upcoming elections promise change at City Hall

Smith's departure marks the start of an election season that will bring a big turnover on the city council. Four of the five council seats will have new members by next summer.

Three incumbents whose seats are up for election in May—Council Member-at-Large Chris Harris, Ward A Council Member Janet Corte and Ward B Council Member Rory Robertson—are under term limits and cannot seek reelection.

The remaining council member, Gina Hicks of Ward B, is under term limits and cannot seek reelection when her term ends in May 2027. Mayor Dusty Thiele is also under term limits and cannot seek reelection when his term ends in May 2028.

Former Ward B Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Durran Dowdle announced last week his intention to seek another term on the council. However, he has not decided whether to seek the Ward B seat or the council member-at-large seat.

Former Alief ISD and Houston Police officer Paul Follis and graphic designer Lyn Hunter Sullivan announced Tuesday that they also intend to run for a council seat. Neither Follis nor Sullivan announced what council seats they would seek.

Filing and election dates

For the Jan. 31 special election, the filing period began Monday and runs through Dec. 22.

For the May 2 general election, the filing period is from Jan. 14-Feb.13. For more information, visit the city’s elections page at Elections | City of Katy, TX.