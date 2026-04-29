Katy City Council passes ordinance to allow golf carts, NEVs on most city streets

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—The Katy City Council Monday passed an ordinance to permit golf carts and neighborhood electric vehicles, or NEVs, during daylight hours on most Katy city streets.

Drivers must have a valid driver's license and motor vehicle liability insurance, just as they would with a car or truck. Golf carts and NEVs must have and visibly display the registration and license plate issued by the county tax assessor-collector's office.

Ordinance covers most city streets

The new ordinance forbids golf cart and NEV operation on the following streets:

Avenue D

Franz Road from Katyland to Scott Ranch Road

Highway 90

Katy Hockley Road

Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road

Katy Mills Mall parking lot

Katyland Drive

Kingsland Boulevard

Morton Road

Golf carts and NEVs are prohibited on sidewalks, trails, and other pedestrian pathways. The number of passengers is limited to the seating capacity of the vehicle.

If the golf cart or NEV is equipped with seatbelts, the operator and all passengers under 18 must wear a seatbelt.

The new ordinance prohibits the pulling or towing trailers, boats, jet skis or other objects on public roadways and in the right of way unless the item being towed meets Department of Public Safety standards.

Operating all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, is prohibited on city streets, according to the new ordinance. Other vehicles such as four wheelers, dirt bikes and any other motor vehicle that are ineligible for a license plate by the county tax assessor-collector are also prohibited from any roadway inside the city limits.

Ordinance in preparation for over a month

The council's approval came after a March 18 council work session in which Police Chief Bryon Woytek discussed what a possible ordinance might include. At that meeting, Woytek said the city follows state law, which limits golf carts primarily to master planned communities such as Cane Island. Woytek was asked to return with an ordinance for council consideration, based on the discussion.

"We're trying to deal with a problem that we already currently have, and we're trying to address that issue and make it as safe as possible that we're currently dealing with," Woytek said Monday.

At Monday's meeting, the Katy Mills Mall parking lot was added to the list of prohibited areas for golf cart and NEV operation, at the request of Council Member-at-Large and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris.

The council passed the ordinance by a 4-1 vote, with Ward B Member Rory Robertson voting against.

"We're going to put these in the road with our cars, people playing with their phones, unfortunately, and speeding," Robertson said. "I can't in good faith make a rule that's going to get someone killed. Eventually it will happen."