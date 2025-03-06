Following Six Months of Broken Water Lines the Katy City Council Halts Fiber-Optic Cable Installation Projects

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Katy City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to implement a temporary freeze on below ground fiber-optic installation projects following a series of water line breaks. The moratorium comes after 16 water line ruptures occurred over the past six months during construction activities.

The temporary ban requires fiber-optic companies to enter into formal agreements with the city before receiving permission to excavate. According to city officials, this interim measure will remain in effect while the council develops a comprehensive ordinance to regulate future construction practices.

The existing situation has allowed companies to excavate in residential easements without proper knowledge of underground water line locations. The incidents have led to extended water service interruptions for residents, sometimes requiring emergency water delivery by first responders.