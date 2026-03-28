Katy City Council Candidates to Debate at Historic Cardiff Rice Dryer April 7

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Seven Katy City Council candidates will make history April 7, debating alongside the city's iconic 177-foot Cardiff Rice Dryer in what will be the first-ever candidate forum held at the landmark venue.

The event will be held at The Dryer from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Candidates will seek seats in Ward A, Ward B and the at-large position.

Seven Candidates Confirmed for Katy City Council Forum

Andrew Nurcahya, owner of The Dryer, is hosting the forum and confirmed that seven candidates have committed to attending. Running for the at-large seat are Paul Follis and AJ Bailey. Ward A candidates include Johnston Dietz and J.R. Richardson. Ward B candidates are Michael Meihls, Lyn Sullivan and Michael Payne.

How the Town Hall Will Work

Residents who wish to ask questions must sign up on-site between 5:30 and 5:55 p.m. Questions will be written on index cards, which will be collected during candidates' opening introductions. Each question will be limited to 30 seconds, and candidates will have up to two minutes to respond.

Each candidate will deliver a brief introduction at the start of the event. Questioning will conclude by 7:20 p.m., followed by closing statements until the event ends at 7:30 p.m.

Candidates are asked to check in by 5:15 p.m. Organizers say all candidates will be given equal opportunity to participate and respond.

A Historic Setting for a Historic First

The Cardiff Rice Dryer, located at 5321 First St., was constructed in 1966 and at the time was the tallest rice dryer in the United States. Standing 177 feet tall, it remains the tallest structure in Katy and the surrounding area. Nurcahya is currently redeveloping the property, which he has named "The Dryer," and the project includes the Katy Beer Garden and other planned attractions.