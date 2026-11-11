Katy City Council clears way for drone delivery station near Buc-ee’s

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Food deliveries in Katy could soon arrive from the sky instead of by car. The Katy City Council has approved a zoning change allowing a drone charging station near Interstate 10, bringing the city a step closer to having meals and other products delivered directly to residents' homes by drone.

The facility is planned for a vacant 2.79-acre site behind Adriatic Café at 27240 Katy Freeway, near Buc-ee's. It will serve as a base for drones that pick up orders from participating businesses and deliver them to customers.

Zipline, the company making the request, is a privately held drone delivery company based in California. The company's drones deliver food and supplies in both U.S. and international markets.

“We've had over three million commercial drone deliveries within the United States,” Kerry McCormick, a member of Zipline's government affairs team, said. “That's over 150 million autonomous miles flown, and we're about 10 years of commercial operations.”

The council approved an amendment to the West Ten Business Park Planned Development District on Nov. 9, allowing the property to be used as a drone charging facility.

The approval means Zipline must now obtain the city permits required to build the facility. Company representatives estimated the permitting process could take four to eight weeks, followed by eight to 10 weeks of construction. Deliveries could begin in approximately three to six months.

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the zoning amendment at its Oct. 13 meeting.

Delivering food orders via drone

McCormick described how Zipline would deliver orders placed through its app.

“Let's say you've got a small coffee shop in the community,” McCormick said. “They'll put that order in.”

When an order is submitted, an employee of the participating business places the food in a pickup container or directly into a delivery pod. The pod is then raised to the drone, which transports the order to the customer's home.

The food travels in the pod, but the drone itself remains at an altitude of approximately 300 to 400 feet while making deliveries. The pod is lowered to the ground without the drone having to land.

McCormick said the drones can carry approximately eight pounds, have a delivery radius of about three miles and travel at speeds of about 70 mph.

“You may sometimes think of a hobby drone or a drone that might be near you, or right over your head or your neighbor's flying one around and it's really noisy,” McCormick said. “The important part about this service is that as the drone is making a delivery to a neighborhood or elsewhere, it stays always at that 300 to 400 feet level, and then it drops the pod down so that you're really reducing the impact in noise on the neighborhood and in the community.”

McCormick said Zipline has designed its drones to reduce noise, estimating sound levels of approximately 60 decibels during various phases of operation. For comparison, the National Institutes of Health says a normal conversation typically produces about 60 to 70 decibels.

The company also said the delivery area could extend beyond a strict three-mile radius in some circumstances, depending on where participating businesses are located.

Site to be graveled

Jason Drews, Zipline's development manager, said the facility would have six ballasted tower structures. Each tower can accommodate up to six drones. The facility would also have electrical panels and network equipment but would not require employees to be stationed there.

“Literally, we're looking for the underutilized corner of the parking lot that the landlord can't do anything with anyway, and that is serving no real retail function at that point,” Drews said.

The proposed location is currently vacant land behind the existing businesses. Drews said Zipline would prefer to use gravel rather than concrete for the tower foundations, subject to city requirements.

“We can do a poured concrete base as well, but we want to kind of be light touch and basically be able to pull this thing up and dismantle it, if necessary, in the future,” Drews said. “If we can do gravel, we would prefer that. But again, it's a very light touch to the site.”

According to Zipline's application, the charging facility will not operate as a warehouse or retail store. Drones will leave the station to collect orders from participating businesses and return after completing deliveries.

McCormick said Zipline worked with city officials to select a suitable site and that the location approved by council was not the company's first choice.

“Your folks said we'd really appreciate it if you look at another site, which is where this came from,” McCormick said, adding that the collaboration was an example of how Zipline tries to work with communities.

Council raises safety and privacy questions

During the meeting, council members questioned Zipline representatives about drone safety, weather conditions, deliveries to schools and the use of cameras.

McCormick said the company does not deliver to schools and avoids flying over public and private schools, preschools and sports fields.

The drones have cameras used to detect obstacles and help ensure safe deliveries. McCormick said the cameras are not intended for surveillance, although video may be temporarily retained and reviewed by designated company personnel if an incident occurs.

Zipline also monitors weather conditions through meteorologists and remote operations centers. Flights can be suspended when severe weather or other safety concerns arise.

Katy Police Chief Bryon Woytek told council members the department had no objections to the proposed facility.

Asked whether drone delivery could be safer than conventional vehicle delivery, Woytek said neither method is entirely risk-free.

“I would say this is as safe, if not safer than delivered by a car,” Woytek said.

The council approved the zoning amendment without any recorded opposing votes.

Council to discuss possible e-bike, scooter regulations at Monday workshop

In a separate matter, the Katy City Council will hold a workshop at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at City Hall, 901 Ave. C, to discuss possible regulations for electric bicycles, commonly called e-bikes, and motor-assisted scooters.

Council Member Johnston Dietz announced the workshop during the Nov. 9 council meeting and encouraged residents to contact council members with comments or attend the discussion.