Katy City Council Approves Artificial Turf and Pickleball Courts for City Park

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Artificial turf fields and pickleball courts will be coming to Katy City Park in 2026 as part of a comprehensive renovation unanimously approved Monday by the Katy City Council.

The Katy park renovation project at 5850 Franz Road will include drainage and site improvements, installation of sports fields and construction of recreational courts as part of expanded community facilities.

The council authorized the mayor to sign a professional services agreement for enhancements to the park following completion of the concept design.

Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Browne said the design for the Franz Road park improvements has already been completed and construction will start soon.

"We'll probably be looking at completion sometime in the summer of 2026," Browne said.

The Katy recreation facilities project will feature a multipurpose synthetic turf field retrofit for practice football and soccer, four pickleball courts and sports lighting for all recreational areas.

× Expand City of Katy Improvements to Katy City Park

Plans prepared by Kimley-Horn in January 2025 include sidewalk circulation, site amenities such as fencing, netting and site furnishings, along with storm connections for site drainage at the Katy Texas community park.

The design calls for detention facilities in the form of an excavated pond and swales that will gravity drain to the existing storm sewer within Franz Lane.

City officials noted the approved agreement excludes parking improvements, architectural structures and offsite improvements for storm or utility service.

× Expand City of Katy Improvements to Katy City Park

The 2026 park completion aims to enhance recreational opportunities for Katy residents while addressing infrastructure needs at the popular community park on Franz Road.