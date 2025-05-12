Katy Christian Ministries Leader Honored with FBI Director's Award for Victim Advocacy and Support

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams presented the 2024 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award to Makia Walls, representing Katy Christian Ministries, for the organization's service to vulnerable individuals and support of law enforcement investigations. Walls serves as Director of the Crisis Center at KCM and received the award on Monday, May 5.

"In the darkest moments—when victims face threats, violence, and unimaginable trauma—Katy Christian Ministries steps in not just with services, but with unwavering compassion and dignity," Williams said. "Their work transforms fear into safety and isolation into support. Through their partnership with FBI Houston and law enforcement partners, KCM staff are not only healing wounds, but also helping us pursue justice. They are a lifeline to those who need it most, and today we honor their extraordinary commitment to our community."

Local Ministry Provides Critical Support Services for Victims of Violence and Abuse

Founded in 1984 by a coalition of nine churches, the organization is now supported by more than 65 congregations, businesses, and community partners. KCM provides counseling, emergency financial assistance, a food pantry, and a state-of-the-art Crisis Center.

Over the past two years, FBI Houston has referred multiple victims to KCM for specialized support.

Real-World Impact: How KCM Transforms Victims' Lives Through Comprehensive Care

KCM supported a victim whose ex-husband had subjected her to years of abuse and threats, including plans to abduct their child to Afghanistan. The organization provided legal advocacy, temporary shelter, protective coordination with law enforcement, and ongoing care referrals.

KCM secured emergency housing, furnishings, and safety provisions for a victim of organized crime who was also undergoing cancer treatment. They ensured continuity of healthcare, SNAP benefit protections, and created a secure alias identity for the victim's safety.

A sexual assault victim received immediate, culturally sensitive assistance from KCM, including transportation to therapy and full support in her native language throughout the recovery process.

After receiving the award Walls thanked the FBI for "seeing the heart" behind the KCM mission.

"It is an incredible honor to receive this award from the Federal Bureau of Investigation," Walls said. "This recognition reflects the unwavering commitment of our crisis center team and the resilience of the individuals and families we serve. It means so much to the dedicated team who show up every day with compassion and courage.

FBI Leadership Award Recognizes Excellence in Community Service and Crime Prevention

The FBI Director's Community Leadership Award was formally created in 1990 to honor individuals and organizations for their efforts in combating crime, terrorism, drugs, and violence in the United States. Every year, FBI field offices throughout the country select a community partner to receive this prestigious award.

Last year's Houston area recipient was Jennifer Hohman, who accepted the award on behalf of three different anti-human trafficking organizations—Fight For Us, The Houston 20, and the Houston Area Against Trafficking (HAAT).