Katy Christian Ministries Food Center expands to Serve Up to 1,000 Families Per Week

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Christian Ministries has completed a major expansion of its Food Center that is expected to more than double the number of families it can serve each week, allowing the nonprofit to provide food assistance to as many as 1,000 families as demand continues to rise across the Katy area.

The project converted previously inaccessible space at the ministry's campus, 3506 Porter Road, into a larger food storage and distribution center. The 5,000-square-foot expansion includes additional warehouse space and a market-style shopping area where clients can select food and household necessities. The increased capacity is expected to boost food distribution from about 60 to 80 vehicles a day to as many as 200 vehicles daily. Operating five days a week, the ministry expects to assist up to 1,000 families each week — about 2½ times its current capacity.

"Unfortunately, grants are dropping at the same time as food insecurity is increasing, and we see more and more demand," Katy Christian Ministries President Iain Murray said.

Murray said the expansion was made possible through a community-wide effort. Volunteers from Resurrection Methodist Church removed interior walls to open the warehouse and create wide passageways that allow forklifts to move throughout the facility, making it easier to receive, transport and store large quantities of food. The Houston Food Bank donated commercial coolers and freezers, while local churches provided electrical work needed to complete the project. The redesigned warehouse will allow staff and volunteers to receive, store and distribute food more efficiently while serving significantly more families.

× Expand Covering Katy News Part of the new 5,000-square-foot expansion at the Katy Christian Ministries Food Center, which more than doubles the nonprofit's capacity to serve families in need.

Founded during Houston's oil bust

When Katy Christian Ministries was founded in 1984, the Houston area's economy was reeling from the collapse of the oil industry. Because so many local jobs depended directly or indirectly on oil and gas, layoffs spread beyond energy companies to banks, construction firms, retailers and other businesses. Murray said many families suddenly found themselves in need of food assistance, prompting local churches to create a single organization to coordinate relief efforts.

Today, clients who qualify for assistance receive enough groceries for two weeks twice each month. In addition to its Food Center, Katy Christian Ministries operates a crisis center that serves approximately 3,000 victims of domestic violence and sexual assault each year and provides social services, including rent and utility assistance, to about 22,000 families annually.

Expansion designed to meet growing demand

Executive Director Kyle Strickland said the expansion is about more than adding warehouse space.

"Hundreds of families walk through these doors seeking relief from the heavy burdens of rent, utility shutoffs and empty pantries," Strickland said. "They come here seeking a safe harbor."

Strickland said the larger facility will help the organization keep pace with increasing demand for food assistance.

"To meet this growing need, we're doubling this space," he said.

Katy Christian Ministries celebrated the expansion with a dual dedication ceremony attended by community leaders, volunteers and supporters. The Katy Area Chamber of Commerce conducted the traditional ribbon cutting, while the Fulshear Regional Chamber for Commerce held a ceremonial rope cutting to officially mark the opening of the expanded Food Center.