Katy celebrates Champions on the Square

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—A brief late-afternoon rain shower Saturday didn’t keep Katy Tiger fans from celebrating the first-ever Champions on the Square event in Downtown Katy.

The event featured performances by the Katy High School Bengal Brigade drill team, cheerleaders, and the Roaring Band from Tigerland, along with short speeches from city officials and Katy Tigers coach Gary Joseph.

A drone light show, presented by Sky Wonder Drones, closed the evening’s festivities.

Food trucks, along with local restaurants and icehouses, provided refreshments. Carder Price of KSBJ-FM served as master of ceremonies.

While Saturday’s event was the first such rally organized by the city, it is the second rally that Tigers fans enjoyed last week. The first, the annual Town Pep Rally, took place Aug. 19 at Legacy Stadium.

"This event surpasses all expectations, embodying the true spirit of Champions, said Kaci Maris, Tourism and Marketing Events Coordinator at City of Katy. "Katy welcomes everyone with open arms, embracing each individual as a champion. Join us in celebrating community, inclusivity, and the essence of "your hometown."

The Tigers begin their 2024 football season at 7 p.m. Friday night at Dickinson.