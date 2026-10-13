45th annual Katy Rice Harvest Festival brings music, shopping and family activities to downtown Katy

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Visitors gathered in historic downtown Katy over the weekend for the 45th annual Katy Rice Harvest Festival, enjoying live music, shopping, food and family activities under warm, dry skies.

The two-day festival, held Oct. 10-11 at the Historic Town Square in front of Katy City Hall, celebrated Katy's agricultural heritage and the rice farming industry that helped shape the community.

Country music group Lonestar and singer Neal McCoy were the scheduled headliners for the weekend's entertainment. The lineup also included the Christian Walker Band, Hayden Haddock and Maverick Murphy.

More than 100 vendor booths were advertised, offering handcrafted merchandise, specialty items and other goods. Food trucks and refreshment stands were among the attractions, along with carnival rides, games, agricultural exhibits and activities for younger children.

The festival also brought visitors into downtown Katy, where local businesses welcomed shoppers during one of the city's signature annual events.

Festival raises money for scholarships and community programs

The festival, presented by the City of Katy, also serves as a fundraiser benefiting the Rotary Club of Katy. Organizers say net proceeds support student scholarships, nonprofit organizations and local charities.

The Rotary Club reported distributing $32,000 in grants to four organizations at its Sept. 3 meeting. The Katy ISD Education Foundation, Katy ISD Fine Arts and Katy ISD FFA each received $10,000, while Take Me Fishing, a youth outdoor education program, received $2,000.

The club said the money was raised through its fundraising events, including the Rice Harvest Festival and Wild West Brewfest.

“Every one of these checks represents a sponsor who said yes, a volunteer who gave up a weekend, and a guest who bought a ticket,” Rotary Club member David Loesch said in a Sept. 3 announcement about the grants.

The Rice Harvest Festival is traditionally held on the second weekend in October.