Katy celebrates annual Rice Harvest Festival parade

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Pleasant weather and a crowd estimated at about 1,000 greeted the annual Katy Rice Harvest Parade Oct. 3 in historic Downtown Katy and Covering Katy News was there.

The parade is the precursor to the 44th annual Katy Rice Harvest Festival, set for Oct. 11-12 in Katy's Historic Downtown Square.

While the Sawyer Brown Band will highlight the festival, several new attractions are also planned. The AgVenture Area will showcase Katy's agricultural heritage through a large petting zoo, pony rides and interactive exhibits highlighting the city's rice farming history. Over 100 vendor booths offer crafted items, and food trucks will provide treats and refreshments.

Sports enthusiasts can gather in the new Sports Zone to watch college and professional football games throughout the weekend.

For more information, including hours and tickets, visit the festival website.

