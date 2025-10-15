RHF 25-entertainment.jpg

Sawyer Brown performed at the festival.

Katy celebrates 44th annual Rice Harvest Festival

Beautiful weather, festive crowds make for a memorable event

by

CITY OF Katy, TX (Covering Katy News) Residents and visitors celebrated the 44th annual Katy Rice Harvest Festival Oct. 11-12 in downtown Katy.

The annual festival features family-friendly attractions and draws visitors from across Texas and beyond. It honors Katy's agricultural heritage and rice farming roots.

Sawyer Brown was the headline entertainer at this year's festival.

RHF 25-snow cone.jpg

Snow cones were among the treats available to festival goers.

RHF 25-rice booth.jpg

Honestly Texas Rice was a festival vendor.

RHF 25-cell phone.jpg

Checking the cell phone at the festival.

RHF 25-Done Deal Dancing.jpg

Done Deal Dancing puts on a show.

RHF 25-car.jpg

This car was among the attractions at the Katy Rice Harvest Festival.

RHF 25-dancing.jpg

Dancing at the festival.

RHF 25-girls.jpg

Two young ladies enjoying the festival.

RHF 25-dancing 2.jpg

Two festival-goers enjoying a dance.

RHF 25-kids.jpg

Two youngsters enjoying the weekend festivities.