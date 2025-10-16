Katy brewery achieves 'Beer EGOT' with four major competition medals

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — No Label Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged beer Perpetual Peace has earned medals at all four major beer competitions, bringing recognition to the Old Town Katy brewery.

The beer won a silver medal at the 2025 Great American Beer Festival, completing what the brewery calls a "Beer EGOT" — a reference to the entertainment industry term for winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The brewery has now won medals from the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, U.S. Open Beer Championship and Texas Craft Brewers Cup.

Perpetual Peace earned gold medals at the World Beer Cup and Texas Craft Brewers Cup, a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival and a bronze medal at the U.S. Open Beer Championship.

"Perpetual Peace isn't just a beer — it's a time capsule," said Tom Paynter, co-owner and marketing director at No Label Brewing. "It sits in barrels for months, quietly doing its thing, and then it walks onto the biggest stages in the world and brings medals back to Katy. We're talking global recognition for a hometown beer — that's special."

The silver medal from the Great American Beer Festival came as Texas tied its all-time record with 21 total medals at the competition.

"We call it the Beer EGOT," said Paynter with a grin. "Four stages. Four wins. One brewery that never forgot where it came from."

No Label Brewing Co. is located in Old Town Katy and produces beers including El Hefe, Cali Boy, Gilley's and Perpetual Peace.