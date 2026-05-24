Katy-Based Teen Rock Band Garbage Girlfriend Named Finalist in Houston Chronicle Best of the Best 2026

KATY, Texas — Garbage Girlfriend, a Katy-based all-female teen rock band, has been named one of five finalists for Best Local Band in the Houston Chronicle Best of the Best 2026 contest.

Formed in Katy, Garbage Girlfriend has built momentum through high-energy live performances and original music, developing a fan base across the Houston area and beyond.

"Garbage Girlfriend started right here in Katy, so being named a finalist for Best Local Band means a lot to us," said Evelyn Moreno, founder and drummer of the band. "We write and release our own music, we've worked hard to build this band from the ground up, and we're proud to represent the next wave of Houston rock. We hope our hometown will show up and help us win."

How to Vote for Garbage Girlfriend in Houston Chronicle Best of the Best 2026

Supporters can vote once daily HERE through May 26. Click the link, scroll down to the "Local Band" category and select Garbage Girlfriend.

Garbage Girlfriend to Headline House of Blues Houston in August for Debut Album Release

The nomination comes during a milestone year for the group. Garbage Girlfriend is set to headline the Bronze Peacock Room at House of Blues Houston on Aug. 1 for the release party for their debut self-titled album. The show will feature live performances from the album along with special guests.

Voting runs through May 26.