Katy author Rick Tabor releases new sci-fi political thriller

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Award-winning Katy author Rick Tabor has released a new science-fiction political thriller that combines artificial intelligence, international politics and a race to prevent a global catastrophe.

“The Blink of Humanity,” released Sept. 7, follows Mila Cross, a bioengineer with epilepsy who develops robotic medical-assistance dogs for people with the condition. Her own AI-powered robotic dog, Kelsey, becomes her unlikely partner after two suitcase nuclear bombs destroy Chicago and kill the love of Mila’s life.

The attack sets off a journey that eventually takes Mila and Kelsey to the Arctic, where they join forces with a stranded extraterrestrial and the Inuit who rescued him from the CIA.

At the center of the novel’s political storyline is Colon Pyles, a corrupt real estate mogul who conceals his exploitation of trafficked girls as he rises to national political power. With the assistance of Russian President Vladimir Zmeya, Pyles becomes president of the United States.

“I wanted to write a story that explores the ultimate clash between corrupt political power and the resilient spirit of the marginalized,” Tabor said. “Through Mila, Kelsey, and their unusual friends, readers will see a terrifyingly plausible world pushed to its absolute brink, where the only hope lies in love.”

Katy author previously recognized for ‘Children of the Scroll’

“The Blink of Humanity” is Tabor’s latest novel following “Children of the Scroll,” which won the 2026 StoryTrade Award for Best Urban Fantasy and was named a finalist in the thriller category of the American Legacy Book Awards.

Tabor also hosts the podcast “Authors Learning Something New,” which features conversations about writing and the experiences of authors.

Tabor lives in Katy with his wife and children.

“The Blink of Humanity” is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major online booksellers.