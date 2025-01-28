Shots Fired Near Katy Area Walmart – Shooter Arrested

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) - A former employee fired shots near the Walmart Supercenter at Morton Ranch Road and Grand Parkway in the Katy area Monday afternoon before being arrested, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

"He went into the store, was escorted out, and fired shots towards the freeway. No reported injuries," Gonzalez said in a post on X.

The incident at 22850 Morton Ranch Road initially sparked concerns that there may be a shooter who was targeting people at the Walmart.

"Deputies acted swiftly, conducted a traffic stop and have the possible suspect in custody," Gonzalez later posted on X.

The suspect, Armando Soto, faces two counts of aggravated assault. At the time this article was published there was no additional information available about Soto in the Harris County Criminal Court records.

First news of the incident came from the Sheriff in an X post at 1:22 p.m. on Monday. The incident was resolved by 2 p.m. according to Gonzalez.

"Our District 4 patrol deputies did a remarkable job responding promptly, saturating the area, quickly locating and apprehending the possible suspect," he said on X.