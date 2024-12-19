Katy-Area School Administrator's Spouse Faces Child Indecency Charges

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Katy-area resident faces charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact, marking the second case this year involving spouses of Katy Independent School District administrators.

Shawn William Majewski, a resident of the Willow Creek Farms neighborhood in Brookshire, was released on $30,000 bond. During a Thursday morning court appearance, a judge ordered his movements to be monitored via ankle monitor. He must maintain at least 300 feet of distance from the 17 year old victim who lives nearby, and have no contact with anyone under 18 years old except family members.

Majewski's wife serves as an assistant principal at Wilson Elementary School in Katy ISD. The district released a statement Thursday afternoon:

"At this time, all available information indicates that Mr. Majewski, who is not a district employee, is the sole focus of the investigation. Katy ISD is fully cooperating with investigators as necessary."

This case follows the May arrest of James Stone, who was charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography. Stone, a who was a teacher at Tompkins High School at the time of his arrest was also married to the principal of Taylor High School. Stone is no longer with Katy ISD.

