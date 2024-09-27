Katy Area Safety Fest 2024 Set for Typhoon Texas Waterpark

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Area Safety Fest 2024 will be held at a new venue this year, Typhoon Texas Waterpark, on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will offer a mix of safety education and family fun, bringing the community together for a day of interactive learning and entertainment.

“We’re excited to partner with Typhoon Texas Waterpark for this year’s Safety Fest,” said Johnny Mitchell, board president. “The venue provides a dedicated space to enhance our safety education and ensure fun for the whole family. We’re looking forward to a day that brings the community together for an enjoyable and impactful experience.”

The Katy Area Safety Fest aims to provide an engaging and educational experience for families and individuals of all ages. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on safety demonstrations, meet local first responders, and explore various safety-related exhibits. Highlights include:

Learning essential safety skills from professionals in a dynamic, hands-on environment

Interacting with first responders and community safety experts

Touring fire trucks, police cars, and helicopters

Exciting prizes and giveaways throughout the event

Learning CPR, Stop the Bleed, and other lifesaving courses

In partnership with the Cody Stephens Foundation, the festival will offer heart screenings for attendees ages 11-24 to help prevent sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes. The first 100 screenings are free; subsequent screenings will cost $20 per person.

Event Details:

Date: Sept. 28, 2024

Sept. 28, 2024 Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Location: Typhoon Texas Waterpark, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy, TX 77494

Typhoon Texas Waterpark, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy, TX 77494 Admission: Free

About Katy Area Safety Fest: The Katy Area Safety Fest is an annual event focused on raising safety awareness and education in the community. With interactive demonstrations, engaging activities, and essential health information, the festival aims to create a safer and more informed public.