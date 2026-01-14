Katy area double homicide victims identified

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Authorities have identified the victims of a double homicide that occurred early Monday morning as Christopher and Trinette Lopez, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The couple was found shot to death at their home at 3718 Bent Springs Lane early Monday, Jan. 12, after one of their sons called 911 at about 5:20 a.m.

"A man had called 911 and stated his father and mother had been shot to death and were beyond help," a Harris County Sheriff's Office report says.

Deputies and EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the couple died at the scene and were not transported to a hospital.

Detectives discovered the two victims in the downstairs portion of the two-story home. Both had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper extremities that proved fatal.

× Expand Google The murder happened in the 3700 block of Bent Springs Lane.

Children Were Asleep Upstairs During Shooting

The couple's two adult children and a juvenile child related to the family were asleep upstairs when the shooting occurred, according to the report.

"Detectives interviewed family members, neighbors, and other witnesses along with canvasing the surrounding neighborhood for security cameras," the sheriff's office stated.

Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene and collected evidence. The Medical Examiner's Office removed the bodies from the residence. Autopsies will be performed within 24 hours to confirm the cause and manner of death.

It is unclear who shot the couple and why, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit is investigating and seeking help from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.