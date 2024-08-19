Katy Area Murder Suspect on the Run

Katy, TX (Covering Katy News) — Harris County deputies were called to a home in the 2500 block of Wells Station Court in Katy on Wednesday, following reports of a possible homicide. When they arrived deputies discovered evidence of foul play but found no body at the scene.

The home is in a neighborhood off Stockdick School Road near Katy Hockley Cut Off Road.

Further investigation led Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators to the 1000 block of Old Highway 90 in Vidor, Texas, where they located the body of Kelvin Hinton, 53. The body had been transported from the initial crime scene in Katy.

“Based on the evidence collected, we believe that the victim’s body was moved from the home and dumped in another location,” the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Investigators have identified Michael Maurice Mack, 48, as the sole suspect in the case. A Capital Murder warrant has been issued for Mack’s arrest, but he has not yet been located.

Anyone with information regarding this case or Mack’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100, or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez released a photo of Mack and encouraged the public to assist in bringing the suspect to justice.