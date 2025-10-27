Katy-area family to appear on Family Feud in November

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—When Thomas Nguyen's niece suggested the family try out for "Family Feud," he didn't hesitate, and now that decision has turned into a memorable family adventure set to air Nov. 25.

Nguyen and his wife Kristine Truong, his sister-in-law Elizabeth Truong and his nieces (Elizabeth's daughters) Jacqueline and Taylor, traveled to Atlanta last April to appear in a taping of the show. The episode will be broadcast at 5 and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25 on KTXH-TV, Channel 20, in the Houston-Katy market.

"I've been on a couple of other reality shows, and I think my family, my nieces especially, has always wanted to be on a reality show or a game show," Nguyen said, adding that a co-worker of his wife recently appeared on Family Feud.

"We watched their episode as a family and we were so excited for them," Nguyen said. "My niece said, we should try, we should do this. I told her, listen, it's about applying, and I think we should put in an application if you guys want to do it as a family."

Many Katy residents may know Nguyen, a commercial real estate agent, from his days owning and operating the Peli Peli restaurant at LaCenterra. Now they will see him, and his family on national TV.

How to Apply for Family Feud

Applying to be on the show is easier than most people expect, and Nguyen encouraged others to visit the Family Feud website and learn about applying to be on the show.

"We applied online, and I think a few months later they sent us an email and did a video audition, and the rest is history," Nguyen said. "They want fun families, and I think we're definitely a fun family. We spend a lot of time together, a lot of laughs, and so I thought we might be a fit, and they agreed."

The family traveled to Atlanta, where they stayed in a hotel and took part in the show's filming at Tyler Perry Studios. Steve Harvey hosts the show.

"I'm a big fan of his," Nguyen said. "Obviously, he's a wonderful host who's been doing this for a long time. He's a very gracious, very funny host."

Tickets to watch the taping are free, Nguyen said.

"They have a full audience watching your show while they film all the episodes that day," Nguyen said. "And he puts on a show. I think that's what people don't realize, even when he's off camera, he is so funny and he's getting the crowd going and he's teasing you and really trying to put on a great TV show."

Behind the Scenes at Family Feud

Before they went on stage, the families are all put in a room together, and there they meet and visit until it's time to compete.

"We competed against a group of ladies that were former champions that got brought back to compete," Nguyen said. "The cool thing is you don't know who you're going against. So, when you're in that room, everyone's so nice and you get to know everybody and everyone's very gracious. Even when we're competing, everyone's very supportive. Family Feud did a really good job of creating a very friendly atmosphere."

Show producers will not allow Nguyen to reveal how his family did on the show.

Exploring Atlanta

"We got to spend some time in Atlanta," Nguyen said. "I will say it reminds me a lot of Houston, it's very diverse."

Nguyen said the family enjoyed walking the Atlanta Beltline, a 22-mile trail that connects 45 local neighborhoods.

"Basically, it's like a trail that connects all the neighborhoods and you can walk it," Nguyen said. "People are running, walking and there's stores and bars all along it. I've never seen anything like it. It was so cool."

Nguyen said the experience was a great one for his family.

"It's probably one of the coolest things I've ever done and I'm glad I got to do it with them," he said.