Katy Area Entertainment: Theater Productions, Symphony Concert Highlight Busy Week

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A busy entertainment schedule awaits Katy area residents over the next week, with multiple theater productions and musical performances scheduled at venues across the community.

Lone Star Symphonic Band Season Opener

The Lone Star Symphonic Band opens its season today at 4 p.m. at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, 22111 Morton Road. The concert will feature music from various genres and styles, with guest soloist Morris Northcutt performing on trumpet.

More information here.

High School Theater Productions

Area high school theater companies will present productions offering audiences Greek mythology, an Edgar Allan Poe mystery and classic literature adapted for the stage.

Taylor High School

The Taylor Playmakers open "Hadestown" tonight at 7 p.m. The Tony Award-winning musical retells the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone, set in a post-apocalyptic, Depression-era America. Tickets are available at mustangtheatre.org.

Katy High School

Katy High School Performing Arts Center will present "Tom Jones" Oct. 9, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 11.

The production is based on Henry Fielding's 1749 novel "The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling."

The story centers on a high-spirited, charming but misunderstood young man of unknown birth who gets into scrapes and adventures while trying to win the heart of the virtuous Sophia Western.

Tickets can be purchased online at katytheatre.org.

Tompkins High School

Tompkins High School Theatre Company presents "Nevermore! The Final Mystery," following Edgar Allan Poe as he unravels secrets of his imagination while blurring the line between truth, obsession and madness.

Performances run Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 18-19 at 7 p.m. at the Tompkins High School Performing Arts Center, 4410 Falcon Landing Blvd. A special matinee is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 1 p.m.

Purchase tickets here.

Mayde Creek High School

Mayde Creek Theatre presents "Home Fires," a theatrical adaptation of the British television drama based on Julie Summers' non-fiction book "Jambusters." The play follows a group of women in a rural English village during World War II. Performances are scheduled for Oct. 9, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at maydecreektheatre.ludus.com.

Additional Performances

Additional concerts, orchestra and other performances are scheduled throughout Katy ISD. A complete calendar is available here.

See Covering Katy's complete list of events at coveringkaty.com/search/event/upcoming-events.

Submit your events to Covering Katy at coveringkaty.com/events/submit.html.

× Expand LaCenterra You can bring your dog to LaCenterra on Saturday, Oct. 4 for Paws Fest.

Paws Fest

LaCenterra will host its annual Paws Fest on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. across from Alamo Drafthouse.

The free canine festival sponsored by Pucci Cafe will feature activities, vendor booths, stunt shows and a new doggie dress competition. There will be activities and a performances by the Canine Stars stunt group. said Rita Bennis.

Read our feature story for more information.